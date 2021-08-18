Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $262.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

