Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $676,000 in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Tile Shop news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $1,148,175.00. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTSH stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.51. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

