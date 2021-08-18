Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $531,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

