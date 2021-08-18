Wedbush Securities Inc Purchases 3,210 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $21,763.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $1,488.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $3,624.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $7,139.28.

On Monday, July 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. JMP Group LLC has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMP. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMP. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

