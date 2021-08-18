WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 48.3% in July

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Wednesday. 50,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

