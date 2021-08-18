WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 48.3% in July

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Wednesday. 50,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
WEED Company Profile
