Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG):

8/3/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/30/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HUBG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,357. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.85. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

