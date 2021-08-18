Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG):
- 8/3/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/30/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/20/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/13/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/28/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
HUBG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,357. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.85. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
