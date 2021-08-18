Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS: ATDRY) recently:

8/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. "

8/9/2021 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26. Auto Trader Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

