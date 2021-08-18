Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canopy Growth (WEED)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED):

8/12/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$18.00.

8/6/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$39.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$22.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.72. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of C$18.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

