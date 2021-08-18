WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

WLYYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

WLYYF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.93. 6,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,542. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

