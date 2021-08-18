Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $29.47 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.55.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

