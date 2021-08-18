Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

WABC opened at $56.73 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

