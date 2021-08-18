WEX (WEX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WEX (NYSE: WEX) recently:

8/17/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – WEX is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.38. 2,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.33. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after buying an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $8,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $7,883,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in WEX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

