Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
Whirlpool has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.