Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

