Whiteheart Price Tops $880.94 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $880.94 or 0.01927637 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $197,269.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00132212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00148989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,629.56 or 0.99845256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00891377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

