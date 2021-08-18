Whittier Trust Co. Buys 10,031 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.