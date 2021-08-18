Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $652.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.