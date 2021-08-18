Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.