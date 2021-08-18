Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

