Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 479 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $262.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $262.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

