Wipro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,410% compared to the average volume of 275 call options.

WIT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,955. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wipro by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

