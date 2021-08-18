Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRWSY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. 45,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,975. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

