Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,119.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,361. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.