Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $31.61 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $31,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 33,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

