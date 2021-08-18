Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.01. The company had a trading volume of 492,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

