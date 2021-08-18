Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after buying an additional 1,188,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. 63,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

