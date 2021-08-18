Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $536,735.15

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $8.18 or 0.00018313 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $536,735.15 and approximately $3,909.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00129249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00149790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.02 or 1.00119730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00883694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.78 or 0.06824740 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

