Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,990.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $937,028.28 and $4,990.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $487.78 or 0.01087441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00125626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00152375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.82 or 0.99605166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00882579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.