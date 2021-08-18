WSP Global Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

TSE:WSP opened at C$160.66 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$82.95 and a 52 week high of C$162.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

