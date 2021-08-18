WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ WVFC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.
About WVS Financial
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.