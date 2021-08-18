WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ WVFC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

