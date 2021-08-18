WW International (WW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WW International (NASDAQ: WW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2021 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

8/12/2021 – WW International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

8/11/2021 – WW International was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

8/11/2021 – WW International had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2021 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

