Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.