XDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, XDNA has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. XDNA has a total market capitalization of $8,728.43 and approximately $151.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XDNA alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001471 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling XDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.