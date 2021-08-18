Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEBEF. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

