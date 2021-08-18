Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

