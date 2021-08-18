Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 263,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 703,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 137.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.53. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.