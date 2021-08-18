Xiotri Hits Market Cap of $594,770.65 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for $134.62 or 0.00297337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $594,770.65 and approximately $5,800.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.00853600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00104047 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.