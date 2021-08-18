Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

