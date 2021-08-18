XSGD Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $36.33 million and $71,324.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00126122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,904.87 or 1.00140739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.00882503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 49,370,456 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

