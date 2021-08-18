Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.75

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.75 and last traded at $132.33, with a volume of 3031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

