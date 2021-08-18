Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,074 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,692 shares of company stock worth $11,185,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

