Yatra Online (YTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yatra Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Yatra Online worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

