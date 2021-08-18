Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.40 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $32,262.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00313048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00149661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002295 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,472,794 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

