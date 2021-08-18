YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00007161 BTC on major exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $72,896.57 and approximately $109,705.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00851713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00047945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00101795 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

