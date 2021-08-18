YFValue (YFV) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.13 or 0.00858834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104073 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

