Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

YTEN stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

