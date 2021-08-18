Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $2.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

AEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,325. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.