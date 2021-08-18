Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce $5.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $59.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.29 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000 in the last three months. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 11,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,765. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $600.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

