Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $3.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,187 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

