Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM remained flat at $$18.25 on Friday. 605,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,299. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 844,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.