Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post $110.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $399.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $577.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 129 shares of company stock worth $193,985 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $48.63 on Friday, hitting $1,376.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,511.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.